Cavaliers Forward Marquese Chriss Dunks On Nets Center Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marquese Chriss had an absolutely mind-boggling dunk Wednesday night in a loss to the Nets.

Chriss, who played his college basketball at Washington, drove toward the hoop and threw down a dunk on Jarrett Allen that needs to be seen in order to be believed.

Watch the video below. It’s one of the greatest dunks that we’ve seen in a very long time.

We’ve been getting some outstanding dunks lately in both college and in the NBA. I don’t know what’s in the water these days, but I’m here for every second of it. I love watching dudes sky. It’s awesome, even if it’s a painful reminder that I don’t have an ounce of similar athletic ability. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)

That dunk from Chriss is just out of control. He didn’t even hesitate when he saw a defender in his way. He just elevated and rocked the rim.

You just have to love that kind of mentality and confidence.

Once again, I feel obligated to remind everybody reading this, especially the basketball players, that you don’t ever allow yourself to get dunked on.

You just can’t do it. Mentally, I’m not sure Jarrett can recover from this humiliation for a long time. Now, I’m not saying that I could have stopped Chriss. There’s no chance in hell, but at least I’d be smart enough to just get out of the way.

You won’t end up on a poster or an ESPN highlight reel if you’re not by the hoop. That’s just a fact.

Mad props to Chriss for the entertainment. It’s been a great basketball season lately.