Chuck Schumer Says America’s Worst Enemies Are Better On The Climate Than Trump

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer claimed on the Senate floor Thursday that North Korea, Syria and Iran are doing more to fight climate change than the Trump administration is.

Schumer railed against President Donald Trump for his past skepticism on climate change.

“They’re taking their lead from the president, a man who is so willfully ignorant and foolish that he thinks he’s clever by ridiculing the global scientific consensus on climate change whenever it snows. Well, the American people are not laughing. They weren’t laughing when a U.S. senator brought a snowball to the floor of this chamber to mock climate science. They weren’t laughing when President Trump called climate change a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese,” Schumer said.

Schumer continued to say that almost every country in the world is doing more than the Trump administration to combat climate change, including several third-world dictatorships. (RELATED: Chuck Schumer Met With A Marine Veteran. His Target? Mitch McConnell)

“The rest of the world isn’t laughing either, not when basically every country in the world, including Syria, North Korea, Iran are working together to reduce carbon emissions while the Trump administration has forced the United States to sit on the sidelines,” Schumer asserted. (RELATED: Schumer Aide Misconduct Revealed During Late-Friday News Cycle)

Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved the Green New Deal resolution to a Senate vote. Many of the Democratic proponents of the Green New Deal, including Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as well as Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, accused McConnell of trying to sabotage the resolution by moving it to vote at this time.

Unlike many of his party members in Congress, Schumer has expressed enthusiasm over the vote, saying on the Senate floor, “Bring it on. You think it might embarrass Democrats to vote on a nonbinding resolution that some of us may support but not others,… Trust me, we’ll be fine because the American people know that our entire party actually believes that climate change is happening and it’s caused by humans.”