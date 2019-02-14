Morning Mirror: Ex-BuzzFeed Reporter Finds Hotel To Escape Her ‘Depression Den’

Quote of the Day:

“Pro Tip: Ignore the one-day controversies on Twitter.”

— Frank Luntz, pollster.

WTF Central: CNN’s Brian Stelter will answer your q’s about his marriage for V-Day

Rep. Omar does not appear to like talking to reporters

“If you don’t want to face questions from reporters, don’t run for Congress.”

— John Bresnahan, Politico, in reaction to Rep. Ihan Omar yelling at CNN’ Manu Ranju.

“Rep. Ilhan Omar in no mood to talk about her controversies this week. First, she said: ‘No thank you’ when asked to comment on Trump saying she should resign. Second time I saw her, she yelled: ‘Are you serious?’ when I tried to question her.” — Raju.

She also asked him… one of my favorite questions: “What is wrong with you?”

“The tense exchange between @ilhanmn and Elliott Abrams, in full. Here.” — Aaron Blake, WaPo.

“After this exchange, a reporter from a Spanish-language network tried to ask Omar a question in the halls as she was leaving hearing and an aide stood in front of her, preventing her from asking questions.” — Raju.

Sen. Menendez loses his damn mind when approached by a Daily Caller reporter

“’Not interested. I have nothing to say to The Daily Caller. You’re trash. I won’t answer questions to The Daily Caller, period! You’re trash! Don’t keep harassing me or I’ll call Capitol Police!,’ Sen. Bob Menendez [D-N.J.] told me earlier today when I asked about the Green New Deal. Menendez also said this to (@PaulIngrassia) an intern for The @DailyCaller, asking about the ‘Green New Deal.’ Menendez looked me in the face and said he would call the police if we continued to ask him questions.” — Henry Rodgers, Capitol Hill reporter, The Daily Caller.

Listen to the audio here.

Darla Shine on vaccines and people accusing her of lying

“People texting I’m spreading lies about vaccines I’m retweeting physicians, scientific studies, and questioning why media covers Measles Outbreak one-sided. Many of the kids w/ Measles in Washington WERE vaccinated. Go ask their governor.” — Darla Shine, wife of Bill Shine, White House deputy chief of staff for communications.

Coulter gives President Trump more crap about his wall

“How about a design contest for the fabric covering of the TRUMP BORDER TRELLIS? Be forewarned: It could require up to 20 yards of fabric.” — Ann Coulter.

The Sen. Kamala Harris scandal: a.k.a. ‘Bonghazi’

“GUIDANCE: The ‘scandal’ around Kamala Harris claiming she was listening to Tupac and Snoop while smoking weed in college shall henceforth be known as Bonghazi.” — Nick Baumann, senior enterprise editor, HuffPost.

Former BuzzFeeder finds escape from ‘depression den’

“Is scouring hotels tonight to find a room to escape from my messy depression den so I can take a bath and finish this draft in peace a good use of my limited unemployed budget??? Absolutely not. Am I doing it anyway???? Obviously.” — Anna Borges, who is writing a book on the “definitive” guide to self-care. She added: “ALRIGHT ALL I’M IN A HOTEL (thx @HotelTonight) AND I’M GOING TO FINISH THIS DRAFT TONIGHT. NO BATHTUB BUT I WILL PERSEVERE!”

More on Trump’s alleged wall…

“Trump’s wall is like an image from a Jorge Luis Borges story. Sometimes it must be built; sometimes it already exists. Sometimes it is called a wall; sometimes it must not be so called. Sometime it is free; sometimes it costs billions. It is always changing; yet always the same.” — David Frum, The Atlantic.

Confessional.

“As a former pretty far-leftist — I read shit on here from people I used to hang out with and am like wtf how was I that insane.” — Cassandra Fairbanks, reporter, The Gateway Pundit.

WaPo editor prefers swastika train to delays

Amanda Hawkins: @NYCTSubway What’s up with the L train? “Good service” but been waiting on a totally packed Graham Ave platform for 10 mins and an out of service train just went by… dangerous and frustrating!!!

NYCTSubway: “Hi, Amanda. The out of service train was removed from service with swastikas in it. There are L trains at just about every other station now between Bedford Av and Myrtle Av. We’re sorry for the delay and crowding conditions this caused.”

MIKE MADDEN, deputy editor, Post Outlook: “I have to say, though, I’ve had mornings where I’d rather take a swastika train than deal with the delays associated with removing a train from service.”

Just Asking Questions

“A question for @CNN: Are you going to offer Marianne Williamson a town hall platform? Since you provided a platform for someone who hasn’t even announced last night.” — Matthew Dowd, chief political analyst, ABC News.

When life imitates AOC’s hearing on homelessness

Shock doesn’t begin to cover it. Today I left a hearing on homelessness & saw tons of people camped outside committee. I turned to my staff and asked if it was a demonstration. “No,” they said. “Lobbyists pay the homeless + others to hold their place so they can get in 1st.” pic.twitter.com/mXbgqkKp4P — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2019

TRUMPLAND

KEN DILANIAN, national security reporter, NBC News: “Exclusive: Senate has found no direct proof of conspiracy between Trump campaign, Russia. To be clear, the Senate intelligence committee has not found evidence exonerating Trump, either.”

DONALD TRUMP JR.: “To be clear, I can’t prove that the mainstream media isn’t working with Russia to destroy our democracy… after two years of sensationalist headlines with ZERO evidence you have to wonder. That’s how this works, right?”

Gossip Roundup

Federalist culture editor thinks Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) “fuels his life” with fake cheese and fake friends. Here.

Washington Free Beacon’s Alex Griswold “obtains” Sen. Amy Klobuchar‘s (D-Minn.) office campaign manual. Remember, it’s satire. But you’ve gotta read this. Here.