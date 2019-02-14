Democratic Congresswoman Dismisses Trump Economic Record As A Lot Of ‘Blah, Blah, Blah’

Your first name

Democratic Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore belittled President Donald Trump’s economic record Wednesday and then got into a Twitter spat with Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over it.

Moore was reading aloud a report on current economic indicators and creation statistics at the House Ways and Means Committee hearing and was strictly blasé about all the apparently positive news.

“GDP is great, unemployment is at an all-time low, African-Americans are doing well, Hispanics are doing well, wages are rising at the fastest pace in ten years — blah, blah, blah,” Moore said, according to Fox News. (RELATED: The Trump Economy Is So Strong The World Is Trying To Keep Up: Here’s How That Hurts China)

Republican California Rep. tweeted his dismay at Moore’s cynical attitude.

“From the party that claims to be #ForThePeople,” McCarthy wrote. (RELATED: Rep. McCarthy Bashes Pelsoi After International Trip Cancelled)

From the party that claims to be #ForThePeople: “GDP is great, unemployment is at an all-time low, African Americans are doing well, Hispanics are doing well, wages are rising at the fastest pace in ten years–BLAH, BLAH, BLAH.” – @RepGwenMoore (h/t @WaysandMeansGOP) pic.twitter.com/8nSRYFrCnj — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 14, 2019

That prompted Moore to suggest the Republicans were running something called a “GOP tax scam.”

.@GOPLeader: Any benefit of the #goptaxscam is put on the national credit card. The middle class knows they’re going to be the ones who are forced to pay it back. ???????? Meanwhile, Democrats grew the economy, shrunk the deficit, & gave everyone healthcare. Thanks, Obama! pic.twitter.com/NfWEj3S9B9 — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) February 14, 2019

Moore suggested the Democrats under former President Barack Obama ran a fiscally responsible government while the Republicans are irresponsibly amassing debt.

“Any benefit of the #goptaxscam is put on the national credit card,” Moore wrote on Twitter. “The middle class knows they’re going to be the ones who are forced to pay it back.”

“Meanwhile,” she added, “Democrats grew the economy, shrunk the deficit, & gave everyone healthcare. Thanks, Obama!”

Obama has taken credit for current healthy economic indicators.

