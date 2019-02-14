J.J. Abrams Is Making A Show On HBO About The End Of The World Called ‘They Both Die At The End’

J.J. Abrams is bringing his talents to HBO with “They Both Die at the End.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details:

Abrams’ Bad Robot is teaming with HBO for the half-hour sci-fi comedy “They Both Die at the End.” The project, which is in development, is based on the book of the same name by Adam Silvera. Set in the near-future where everyone receives a bureaucratic phone call notifying them at the start of their last day on Earth, “They Both Die at the End” follows a seemingly disparate group of people as they live their scary, funny, weird, hopeful, romantic and unexpected final hours, all connected through the two teenage boys at the heart of the New York Times best-selling novel on which it is based.

If there’s anybody who could pull this off, it’s absolutely J.J. Abrams. He already made two of the coolest shows ever with “Alias” and “Lost.” Both were outstanding. (RELATED: Jennifer Garner’s Performance In ‘Alias’ Is Criminally Underrated)

In fact, I’ve watched both series from start to finish multiple times, which is generally a sign that they’re awesome.

This concept also sounds incredibly fun. Imagine just being informed it was your last day on the planet. In reality, people would panic or maybe try to have sex one last time. Who knows. It’s all up in the air, but it probably wouldn’t be pretty.

Luckily, this is television, and it sounds like it’s a damn funny idea. Again, if anybody can get it done, Abrams is the man who I am putting my trust in.

There is no set release date yet for “They Both Die,” but you know that I’ll keep you guys updated when I find out more.