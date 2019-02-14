Jimmi Simpson Says He’s ‘Not Invited’ Back For Season Three Of ‘Westworld’

Don’t expect to see Jimmi Simpson in the third season of HBO’s hit show “Westworld.”

Simpson plays young William/The Man in Black, and has been a cruel part of the show show throughout the first two seasons. However, it sounds like that’s all over.

“I believe for now, Young William, his story is less of a focus there,” the actor told The Wrap Sunday when promoting his new series “Perpetual Grace, LTD.”

When asked to clarify his comments, he reportedly responded with, “I feel like I can officially say that I have not been invited [back for Season 3].”

Well, this sure does suck. Judging from the ending of season two, it seems like the new season will likely take place outside of the park. I don’t know that for sure, but it seems like a solid guess.

You’d think they’d still find a way to work young William into the picture. Apparently, that’s not the case, and I’m not overly pleased with this development. (RELATED: HBO Hands Out Massive Raises To Stars Of One Of Its Biggest Hits. Here’s How Much They’ll Make)

Simpson’s portrayal of William has been nothing short of incredible.

I really hope this is all smoke and mirrors, and we’re about to get hit with some wild twist in season three. The story of William’s development and journey to becoming the Man in Black is my favorite part of the show.

However, if that storyline is officially over, I have no doubt the geniuses over at HBO will give us something just as good in the new season of “Westworld.”