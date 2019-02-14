Looking For A New Career Where Average Salary is $100K+? This #1-Ranked Online Course Guarantees To Help Get You Certified

Did you know that certified project managers in the United States make an average of $111,000 per year? And you probably engage in project management at work or have in the past without even realizing it, especially if planning, scheduling and estimating are part of your job.

They don’t just let anybody become a project manager though! Most high compensated project managers have been certified through a recognized certification exam called the Project Management Professional Certification or (PMP for short). While passing the exam can be difficult and requires test prep through a certified program, Brain Sensei, an online e-learning company dedicated to career advancement has a great opportunity for you to bridge your skills and qualifications from any background, into a successful and high paying career in project management.

Sign up for Brian Sensei’s six months of PMP exam prep now and save $300 for hours and hours of the support you need to get certified

Brain Sensei is a Project Management Institute (PMI)® Registered Education Provider (REP) and their course qualifies you for the 35 contact hours needed to write and pass the exam (Brain Sensei even GUARANTEES it).

What’s even cooler though, is that Brain Sensei is also super convenient to use. With their innovative learning program you can get prepared for your PMP exam anywhere using your tablet, smart phone or laptop (internet connection required). Changing your career has literally never been easier!

Another great thing about the course is that you can review modules as often as you need to! Brain Sensei makes it very easy to study concepts on the train or on your break or during lunch or even on the go. With many companies today looking to hire project leads who understand the latest process improvements systems and technology, becoming a certified project manager can help you elevate yourself above the competition in the job market and show your boss the value of what you do!

So what are you waiting for? You can get a free trial of Brain Sensei’s services now by clicking here, and for a limited time, you can save $300 off the normal cost of this online course; meaning for just $499.99, you can take the first step towards achieving the career recognition and salary that you truly deserve!

Get six months of PMP exam prep, including 8 modules and four full length practice exams, for just $499.99 (Save $300)

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.