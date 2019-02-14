Lucy Robson Opens Rosé Bottle With A Golf Club
Golfer Lucy Robson recently showed off an impressive skill when it comes to popping bottles.
The blonde golf sensation posted a video herself popping open a bottle of rosé with a golf club. Does that sound hard?
Well, she made it seem absurdly easy in the Instagram video. Take a look below.
I've got mad respect for Robson here because I couldn't pull that off if my life depended on it. If I tried that exact same stunt, there'd be spilled rosé and broken glass everywhere.
Trust me, it wouldn't be pretty. I'd probably even manage to find a way to break my hand and club at the same time.
Yet, Robson pulled it off with incredibly little effort. I guess that's the difference between internet kings and star golfers.
It’s pretty impressive that Robson isn’t just impressive on the course, but is also apparently a master at popping bottles. You’ve got to love female athletes with tons of different skills.
Well done, Lucy. Well done. We could all learn a thing or two from her example.
