Lucy Robson Opens Rosé Bottle With A Golf Club

Your first name

Golfer Lucy Robson recently showed off an impressive skill when it comes to popping bottles.

The blonde golf sensation posted a video herself popping open a bottle of rosé with a golf club. Does that sound hard? (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Well, she made it seem absurdly easy in the Instagram video. Take a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Feb 12, 2019 at 10:06am PST

I’ve got mad respect for Robson here because I couldn’t pull that off if my life depended on it. If I tried that exact same stunt, there’d be spilled rosé and broken glass everywhere. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Trust me, it wouldn’t be pretty. I’d probably even manage to find a way to break my hand and club at the same time. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Yet, Robson pulled it off with incredibly little effort. I guess that’s the difference between internet kings and star golfers. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Jan 24, 2019 at 10:29am PST

It’s pretty impressive that Robson isn’t just impressive on the course, but is also apparently a master at popping bottles. You’ve got to love female athletes with tons of different skills.

Well done, Lucy. Well done. We could all learn a thing or two from her example.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Dec 21, 2018 at 11:41am PST

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter