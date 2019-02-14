Mandy Moore And Several Other Women Speak Out Against Musician Ryan Adams

Mandy Moore is speaking out against her ex-husband, Grammy-nominated musician Ryan Adams, and she is not the only woman to do so, according to a report in The New York Times.

“What you experience with him – the treatment, the destructive, manic sort of back and forth behavior – feels so exclusive,” the Golden Globe-nominated actress said. (RELATED: R. Kelly Gets Dropped By Sony Music Amid Numerous Sexual Misconduct Allegations)

The “This Is Us” star met Adams, who is best known for his hit song, “New York, New York,” in 2007, and they were married two years later. Adams offered to help Moore advance her music career, but she feels he had the opposite effect.

“His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time – my entire mid-to-late 20s,” she said.

Moore released her sixth studio album titled “Amanda Leigh” in 2009, but hasn’t released another one since. The “Candy” singer told The New York Times that Adams would book time for her at his recording studio, and replace her with other female artists. Moore also referred to Adams as “psychologically abusive,” according to the report.

“He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument,’” the “Tangled” star said.

Adams denied the claims against him through his lawyer, calling them “completely inconsistent with his view of the relationship.” The pair finalized their divorce in 2016.

“You feel like there’s no way other people have been treated like this,” Moore said, but several other women are also speaking out about the way Adams treated them. Some of the allegations date back to when Moore and Adams were still married.

For example, one woman claims that she began communicating with Adams in 2013 when she was just 14 years old. She was an aspiring bass player, and Adams offered to produce her music. However, their professional conversations eventually turned into “graphic texting,” according to The New York Times report.

“If people knew they would say I was like R. Kelly lol,” Adams wrote to the minor, according to the report.

Through his lawyer, Adams said he “does not recall having online communications with anyone related to anything outside of music.” The lawyer continued, “If, in fact, this woman was underage, Mr. Adams was unaware.”

Additionally, Adams released the following statements on Twitter:

I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly. — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) February 13, 2019

But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period. — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) February 13, 2019

As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing. — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) February 13, 2019

A total of seven women and more than a dozen associates are speaking out against the musician for “manipulative behavior in which Adams dangled career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex,” according to the report.

Despite everything she’s gone through, Mandy Moore is moving forward and crushing it right now. She plays the matriarch on the hugely successful series “This Is Us,” she married “Dawes” lead singer Taylor Goldsmith late last year, and she is planning on making music again.

“I want to make music,” Moore said. “I’m not going to let Ryan stop me.”