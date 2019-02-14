Melania’s Pretty In Head-To-Toe Pink Outfit For Valentine’s Day Visit At Children’s Inn
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump could not have look more festive for Valentine’s Day on Thursday when she stepped out in a pretty head-to-toe pink outfit for her visit to the National Institutes of Health in Maryland.
US First Lady Melania Trump visits children to celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Children’s Inn at the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland, on February 14, 2019. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. first lady Melania Trump makes fills Valentines Day boxes with candy with 10-year-old immunedeficiency patient Avery (L) from Festus, Missouri and 9-year-old Josue (R) of Puerto Rico as she visits with children during a Valentine’s Day visit with young patients at the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
She completed the sweet look with loose hair, a matching blush coat and pink high heels.
U.S. first lady Melania Trump gets a hug while making candygrams with 13-year-old sickle cell disease sufferer Amani, of Mombasa, Kenya, during a Valentineís Day visit with young patients at the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., February 14, 2019. Amani is preparing for a bone marrow transplant. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
In several of the pictures from the day’s visit, we see FLOTUS spending time with the kids as they all participated in a series of Valentine-themed activities, including making candy-grams and heart snow globes.
Trump also brought with her bunch of Valentine’s greetings that she delivered to the children wishing them a “Happy Valentine’s Day,” per a White House pool report.
Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by everyone.
The first lady has been in a pink mood lately and debuted another colorful look Wednesday when she showed up in a beautiful hot pink plaid coat as she greeted Colombian leaders at the White House.
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez and first lady Maria Juliana Ruiz Sandoval to the White House February 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Marquez and Trump are expected to discuss a range of bilateral issues during their meetings. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)