Melania’s Pretty In Head-To-Toe Pink Outfit For Valentine’s Day Visit At Children’s Inn

Melania Trump could not have look more festive for Valentine’s Day on Thursday when she stepped out in a pretty head-to-toe pink outfit for her visit to the National Institutes of Health in Maryland.

The first lady looked just as gorgeous as ever in the blush-colored scoop neck dress that hit just above her knees as she met with children patients at the Children’s Inn at the NIH in Bethesda. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the sweet look with loose hair, a matching blush coat and pink high heels.

In several of the pictures from the day’s visit, we see FLOTUS spending time with the kids as they all participated in a series of Valentine-themed activities, including making candy-grams and heart snow globes.

Trump also brought with her bunch of Valentine’s greetings that she delivered to the children wishing them a “Happy Valentine’s Day,” per a White House pool report.

Here’s the Valentine’s Day card @FLOTUS will be passing out today pic.twitter.com/cAUVC86D4Z — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) February 14, 2019

Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by everyone.

The first lady has been in a pink mood lately and debuted another colorful look Wednesday when she showed up in a beautiful hot pink plaid coat as she greeted Colombian leaders at the White House.