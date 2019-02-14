NBA Legend Makes Absurd Comment When Comparing LeBron, Kobe And Jordan

NBA Hall-of-Famer Scottie Pippen made waves on ESPN’s “First Take” this morning when he discussed LeBron James’ place in NBA history.

When comparing LeBron’s place in NBA history with legends such as Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, Pippen argued that LeBron falls short. He specifically pointed to Bryant and Jordan’s clutch gene as the talent that distinguishes them from LeBron. (RELATED: This Michael Jordan SNF Promo Is The GOAT)

“When I look at LeBron, he’s not what Michael (Jordan) was as a player. He’s not even what Kobe Bryant was as a player.” – @ScottiePippen pic.twitter.com/OWYkzypZBV — First Take (@FirstTake) February 14, 2019



“When I look at LeBron, he’s not what Michael (Jordan) was as a player. He’s not even what Kobe was as a player,” Pippen said. “When you talk about trying to compare Michael’s instinct, his ability to take over games, his ability to want to take that last shot, LeBron doesn’t have that gene.”

LeBron has faced criticism throughout his career for lacking a supposed killer instinct. This criticism made sense early in his career, but doesn’t much anymore, now that LeBron has three rings and has played in nine NBA finals.

I guess one could say that LeBron’s 3-6 record in the NBA Finals is indicative of the lack of a clutch gene, but most of those appearances have involved LeBron dragging a bunch of inferior players to the pinnacle. Jordan and Kobe also never had to face a juggernaut like the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Does anybody really believe Jordan could have led the 2018 Cavaliers to a series victory over the Warriors?

Pippen’s comments are rather cliché at this point, but they clearly don’t hold up to scrutiny. Maybe, he’s trying to make up for some previous comments he made on the GOAT issue?

