New Mexico County Makes Itself A ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ For Gun Owners

An enclave in New Mexico is declaring itself a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County” for gun owners.

Quay County, population 10,000, issued the resolution Wednesday as a means of protesting the state’s coming gun control legislation that many feel is onerous and includes new background checks that will affect gun sales between private citizens.

The vote in favor of the resolution was unanimous from the county commission, according to local media outlet KRQE. (RELATED: Sheriffs Buck Washington State’s Severe New Gun Control Law)

Republicans in the state legislature are standing with the county. They approve of the resolution and say it demonstrates the resolve to fight for Second Amendment rights and the freedom of all New Mexicans, according to Fox News. Democrats control both the House and Senate in the state.

On the federal scene, House Democrats are attempting to introduce sweeping legislation that would require background checks on all gun purchases. (RELATED: House Gun Control Bill Advances Out Of Committee: Here Are The Details)

The legislation in question is entitled House Bill 83. New Mexico already mandates that licensed gun sellers conduct background checks on anyone seeking to purchase a firearm. The state House passed the legislation Wednesday night and it now heads to the state Senate for ratification, KOB4 reported Thursday.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham stands by the legislation, saying, “We have a responsibility to do everything in our power to ensure the safety of New Mexicans, and this important, common sense gun violence prevention measure would undoubtedly save lives. New Mexico leaders have a duty to take action, and I applaud the House for doing so,” KOB4 reported. (RELATED: One Year After Parkland Shooting, Educators At The School Weigh In On Arming Teachers)

The New Mexico Sheriff’s Association has come out against the bill, arguing it would be next to impossible to enforce background checks for gun sales between residents.

The association issued a statement Wednesday saying, “it violates due process and puts law enforcement in a more dangerous situation and does nothing to protect citizens,” according to KOB4.

