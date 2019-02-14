Prevent Identity Theft By Investing In A Home Paper Shredder

If you want to ensure the protection of your privacy, you should invest in a home paper shredder. Documents containing personal information can cause you a lot of headaches if they end up in the wrong hands.

Fellowes Powershred 79Ci 100% Jam Proof Medium, Duty Cross, Cut Shredder, 16 Sheet Capacity, Black/Dark Silver on sale for $171.39

As such, you do not want to miss this crazy deal from Amazon. This power shredder can cut through mail and old credit cards without jamming. It retails for $459.98, but Amazon is offering it now for a tiny fraction of the cost. Right now, you can own this home shredder for only $171.39. You read that right. Amazon has it discounted by 63%! Don’t miss this incredible deal!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.