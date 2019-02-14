Exclusive: GOP Rep. Gaetz Has A Lot Of Thoughts About His Colleague Ocasio-Cortez

WATCH:

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has a lot of thoughts about his colleague New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, from her policies to her presence in Congress to her use of social media.

Gaetz told the Daily Caller that while he disagrees with most of the policies she’s pushing, he appreciates her reformer style and the way she’s disrupting the business-as-usual mentality on the Hill.

As for her social media use, Gaetz admits he could learn a few things from her.

The 29-year-old self-proclaimed Democratic-Socialist is a social media sensation with over 3 million followers on Twitter and over 2 million followers on Instagram.

The congresswoman is known for cooking live on Instagram while taking questions from fans and constituents.

“I haven’t seen anything hotter than AOC on social media since Stephanie Hamill was mixing it up with Cardi B. It’s good to be engaged, straightforward and answer questions from people in the settings that are interesting to them,” said Gaetz. (RELATED: Abc’s ‘Nightline’ Dropped by Thedc to Investigate a Tweet About Rapper Cardi B.)

