Russell Westbrook Says He Has Too Much Talent To ‘Give A F**k’ About His Critics

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook made it crystal clear he doesn’t have one second of time for his critics.

In pro sports, getting criticized comes with the territory. It happens on a regular basis. It bothers some athletes more than others, and the talented guard doesn’t sound bothered one bit. (RELATED: Michael Jordan Has Great Quote About His Six Rings When Discussing James Harden And Russell Westbrook)

“I’ve been blessed with the talent to not give a f**k,” Westbrook told the media when discussing his critics Wednesday afternoon.

Watch his full comments below.

Today was probably the longest and most candidly Russell Westbrook has spoken this season. On the conversation/criticism about his game, he says he’s been disengaged from that since he started playing basketball. How? “I’ve been blessed with the talent to not give a f***.” pic.twitter.com/wdBDdPTNzx — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) February 13, 2019

I am stealing this quote ASAP. In fact, it’s being printed out so that it can be hung in the office the moment I get the first chance to do it.

This is such a badass quote. Is it the most humble thing to say? No, but Jordan didn’t win six rings by being humble and billionaires didn’t get private jet money by lacking confidence.

Those in rarified air know exactly who they are, what got them there and how talented they are. You can tell in his full comments that Westbrook is insanely level-headed.

He just wants people to know he doesn’t give a “f**k” about the haters and I can respect that. That’s the kind of attitude I want in my point guard.

Good for him for being this blunt. The world of sports is already a super fun place to be, but it’d be a lot more fun if more athletes were this open.

