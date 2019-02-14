Sanders Called Omar To ‘Give Her My Personal Support’ Amid AIPAC Tweet Backlash

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders reached out to Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar to express his support, amid backlash she’s faced for recently accusing a pro-Israel lobbying of buying support for Israel.

“I talked to Ilhan last night to give her my personal support. We will stand by our Muslim brothers and sisters,” Sanders said on a conference call hosted by Jim Zogby, Co-Chair of the DNC’s Ethnic Council, Jewish Insider reported on Thursday.

Omar accused the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) of buying congressional support for Israel on Sunday night. (RELATED: House Overwhelmingly Approves Motion To Condemn Anti-Semitism Amid Omar Fallout)

It’s all about the Benjamins baby ???? https://t.co/KatcXJnZLV — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 10, 2019

Politicians on both sides of the political aisle condemned Omar’s comment. President Donald Trump called for her to resign or at least be removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

House Speaker Pelosi released a statement that said in part, “Congresswoman Omar’s use of anti-Semitic tropes and prejudicial accusations about Israel’s supporters is deeply offensive.”

After the speaker issued her condemnation, Omar issued an apology on Twitter. (RELATED: Omar Releases Statement After Backlash Surrounding Tweet Accusing AIPAC Of Buying Israel Support)

“Anti-Semitism is real, and I am grateful for Jewish allies and colleagues who are educating me on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes. My intention is never to offend my constituents or Jewish Americans as a whole,” her statement read in part.

Omar has made numerous statements critical of Israel, including some that have been seen as anti-Semitic. She has previously stated her support for the Boycott, Divest, and Sanction (BDS) movement, previously implied that Israel is not a democracy and, back in 2012, accused Israel of “[hypnotizing] the world,” although she has since apologized for it.

