Canadian Thieves Steal $9,000-$12,000 Worth Of Ice Water

Canadian police are investigating the theft of 30,000 liters of iceberg water from a warehouse in Port Union, Toronto, according to The Guardian.

Valued to be around CAD $9,000-12,000, the water was set to be used for bottling vodka but was reported missing on Monday.

Talked with the CEO of Iceberg Vodka, that water would have made 150,000 bottles of vodka. He says they’re very careful with the water, no chance someone left a tap open or it drained out. It was insured but have to wait until May/June before harvesting more pic.twitter.com/fcbMPMakuv — Peter Cowan (@PeterCBC) February 14, 2019

“The iceberg water was harvested sometime last year, and it’s held in storage containers and it’s generally used here, in the Port Union facility, to bottle vodka,” said Canadian police to CBC News.

Typically, iceberg water will cost upwards of $100-per-bottle. Traditionally harvested in the spring, iceberg water’s high cost is due to its purity and potentially dangerous extraction process, which raises labor costs.

The police believe that the thieves must have hauled the water with a tanker or tractor trailer as they got away.

However, the transfer from the warehouse to the believed tanker would have contaminated the water and diminished its value drastically.

The police currently have no leads in the investigation but will take every step necessary to solve the unique theft.

“We take it pretty seriously, so we are doing a full investigation,” the police told CBC. “But it just goes to show that it’s always something new every day when you come into work here.”