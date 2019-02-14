‘No Parent Or Child Should Ever Experience This Kind Of Pain’: White House Remembers Parkland

The White House marked one year since the Parkland school shooting with an official statement promising to make sure that school safety remains a priority.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted early Wednesday, “Today, @POTUS, @FLOTUS, and the entire country remember the 17 precious lives lost in Parkland, [Flordia], one year ago. No parent or child should ever experience this kind of pain. School safety will always be a top priority for the Trump administration.”

The attached message from the White House praised Parkland survivors for rising up and working to promote school safety on a community level and touted several things the Trump administration has done over the past year — such as last year’s School Safety Summit, the STOP School Violence Act and the Fix NICS Act.

The president concluded with a call to all Americans to remember Parkland and all victims of gun violence and to work together for school safety going forward. (RELATED: DNC Fundraises Off Parkland Shooting On One Year Anniversary)

Melania and I join all Americans in praying for the continued healing of those in the Parkland community and all communities where lives have been lost to gun violence. We reaffirm the bonds of faith, family, community, and country that unite us as one Nation. Today, as we hold in our hearts each of those lost a year ago in Parkland, let us declare together, as Americans, that we will not rest until our schools are secure and our communities are safe.

