Wisconsin Releases Powerful Video Of D’Cota Dixon After He’s Named The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year

Wisconsin’s football program released an awesome video late Wednesday night of D’Cota Dixon.

Dixon was named the 2018 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Tuesday. The award is for a division one college football player with “exemplary character and commitment to community, family and teammates.”

“Love can really have the power to transform and shape us as people” Proud of our own D’Cota Dixon from @BadgerFootball, who was named Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year! Great honor for a great person #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/S2rzm0WNGi — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) February 13, 2019

The video released after Dixon’s win is bound to pull at the heartstrings of people everywhere. The talented defensive back for Wisconsin walked people through his incredibly rough upbringing, which included a SWAT team raid on his house after his brother shot a police officer and explained how he made the best of his situation. (RELATED: Wisconsin Football Coach Paul Chryst Gets Extension)

Give it watch below.

“None of us got here by ourselves. “It’s a big testimony to the people that are around us. It really goes to show the grace and the power of love.” Powerful message from @DcotaDixon1, who was named the 2018 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year (video courtesy @tmdallas) pic.twitter.com/KWVLqPez3G — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 14, 2019

I’ve been involved in D1 sports, and I can tell you from personal experience that some of the young men playing football and basketball come from backgrounds most Americans don’t understand.

They come from extreme poverty, broken homes, no support system and much more. As Dixon explained in that video, his upbringing was about as rough as it could get.

Yet he left the state of Florida, came to the Badgers and turned into a star and a led by example the whole way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 4, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

I don’t know what awaits D’Cota Dixon in his football career. He’s certainly going to get a look in the NFL, but I have a strong feeling he’s going to be just fine if that doesn’t work out.

He’s clearly built for success and has an incredible story to prove it.

