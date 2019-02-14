Wisconsin Releases Powerful Video Of D’Cota Dixon After He’s Named The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year

David Hookstead | Reporter

Wisconsin’s football program released an awesome video late Wednesday night of D’Cota Dixon.

Dixon was named the 2018 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Tuesday. The award is for a division one college football player with “exemplary character and commitment to community, family and teammates.”

The video released after Dixon’s win is bound to pull at the heartstrings of people everywhere. The talented defensive back for Wisconsin walked people through his incredibly rough upbringing, which included a SWAT team raid on his house after his brother shot a police officer and explained how he made the best of his situation. (RELATED: Wisconsin Football Coach Paul Chryst Gets Extension)

I’ve been involved in D1 sports, and I can tell you from personal experience that some of the young men playing football and basketball come from backgrounds most Americans don’t understand.

They come from extreme poverty, broken homes, no support system and much more. As Dixon explained in that video, his upbringing was about as rough as it could get.

Yet he left the state of Florida, came to the Badgers and turned into a star and a led by example the whole way.

 

I don’t know what awaits D’Cota Dixon in his football career. He’s certainly going to get a look in the NFL, but I have a strong feeling he’s going to be just fine if that doesn’t work out.

He’s clearly built for success and has an incredible story to prove it.

