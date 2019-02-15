Anthony Davis Leaves The Arena Following Injury

Disgruntled New Orleans’ Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis decided not to see the end of his team’s thrilling 131-122 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

Davis sustained a shoulder injury while going for a block during the second quarter of last night’s game. Not only did he not return to the court; he and his agent Rich Paul decided to leave the arena entirely. (RELATED: Anthony Davis Will Only Sign A Longterm Deal With The Lakers, Bucks, Clippers, Or Knicks)

Anthony Davis’s shoulder injury and video of him leaving the arena from TNT pic.twitter.com/krlMKTr1dt — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 15, 2019



Davis requested a trade from the struggling Pelicans earlier this month, but a potential trade with the Los Angeles Lakers (Davis’ preferred destination) fell through before the deadline, ensuring that Davis will finish out the year in the Big East.

This is a bad look for Davis, who has claimed that he still wants to play for the Pelicans as long as he is on the roster. There was no reason for him not to support his teammates on the bench last night. This stunt was unbecoming of someone who is supposed to be the face of a franchise, and his head coach made his frustration known after the game.

Alvin Gentry has had enough on questions about Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/o1QfoJjyQv — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 15, 2019



A dumpster fire indeed. Maybe Davis just isn’t cut out to be a franchise player and that’s why he wants to jump on LeBron’s bandwagon in Los Angeles.

