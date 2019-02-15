Canadian Woman Goes Ballistic On The Bus. The Video Is Absurd

One Canadian woman recently had a really bad time on the bus.

BlogTO posted a video on Twitter Monday of the woman just screaming and shrieking for unknown reasons, and it has gone viral since.

It's currently sitting at north of 2 million views. Honestly, I've never seen anything like it before. Her actions were so over-the-top that I don't even know where to begin.

She's just screaming about whether or not there are any "gentlemen" left in this world. I think she wants a seat, but when one opens up, she doesn't even take it. The whole sequence of events makes absolutely no sense.

Check out the insane video below.

A woman in Brampton lost it on fellow bus commuters for lack of etiquette #Brampton #GTA pic.twitter.com/PzHzI9WFoq — blogTO (@blogTO) February 11, 2019

I think it's safe to say that lady was having a really bad day. Imagine how much your day must be sucking in order to have a public meltdown on a bus?

My rules for riding public transportation are super simple. I put my headphones in, I never sit, and I read the news on my phone. I will also do occasional scans for security threats if something raises my suspicions, but we haven’t had any close calls in a long time.

Apparently, this lady does the exact opposite of all of that. She created the biggest scene possible, and literally nobody was trying to engage her.

I hope her day turned itself around because I can’t imagine it got much worse.