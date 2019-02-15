Knowing Exactly Nothing About The Aurora Shooting, Chelsea Clinton And Others Call For Gun Control

Tim Pearce | Energy Reporter

A gunman opened fire inside a manufacturer in Aurora, Illinois, Friday and before the news was a day old, pundits and famous personalities began calling for collective action on gun violence.

Chelsea Clinton and others on Twitter posted statuses expressing regret and concern for the victims of the shooter, along with calls to action for Americans to “talk about gun violence prevention.”

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut called for a national emergency declaration over gun violence, referencing President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration over illegal immigration earlier Thursday. Murphy said the next Democratic president should “institute universal background checks and an assault weapons ban by executive action.”

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, MSNBC commentator Sophia Nelson and MSNBC host Stephanie Rule echoed Murphy’s call.

Follow Tim Pearce on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Tags : aurora chelsea clinton illinois
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller