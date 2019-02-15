HBO President Says ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ending Is ‘Dramatically And Emotionally Thrilling’

We continue to have more and more evidence that the final season of “Game of Thrones” is going to be out of control.

Hype has been building more and more with every single day that goes by, and some recent comments from the president of HBO will have fans ready to pop bottles of champagne. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

“Everything I have seen makes me very, very confident that this is a [season] fans are going to be very happy with. It is a dramatically and emotionally thrilling way to end the series. I believe it will live up to the very high expectations,” HBO president Casey Bloys told TVLine in an article published Tuesday.

Let’s go! Once again, everything we’re hearing about the final season sounds epic. Dramatically and emotionally thrilling?

Please sign me up right now. Do we really have to wait until April 14? Why can’t HBO just do everybody a huge favor release it right now?

I honestly can’t wait. I want nothing but blood and pure chaos. I want the body count to be high. There’s no other way for the show to end.

It doesn’t matter to me who dies, as long as Daenerys rides out on top.

Of course, I recognize the fact there’s a very real possibility she won’t make it. Maybe that’s part of the dramatic and emotional part Bloys is talking about.

With “Game of Thrones,” you just have to learn to expect to the unexpected. Nobody is ever safe. I have a very strong feeling that many of our favorite characters won’t be left breathing when the final credits roll.

We’ll find out how it all ends when the eighth and final season returns April 14. You know that I’ll be watching!

