Kyler Murray And Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Both Have Erik Burkhardt As Their Agent

The man responsible for handling the deals of Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray might provide a little draft insight.

For those of you who don’t know, both men are represented by agent Erik Burkhardt. Why is this important? Well, it’s really simple.

The Cardinals hold the first pick in the draft, Kingsbury is previously on the record with his high praise of Murray, and both guys are represented by the same guy. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Hire Kliff Kingsbury As Head Coach)

The Family is Stronger.

Honored to represent the the Best Athlete on the Planet @TheKylerMurray

pic.twitter.com/gi4HW4z1yN — Erik Burkhardt (@ErikBurkhardt) February 12, 2019

Now, the Cardinals have said they won’t get rid of Josh Rosen, but we know how quickly things change in the NFL. I really don’t think it’s unreasonable to believe that plan could change without much thought.

The Oklahoma Sooners Heisman winner could be the perfect fit for Kingsbury’s offensive mind and system. With Burkhardt responsible for the financial dealings of both, is it really hard to believe that he might try to pull the strings to Murray goes first overall? I don’t think so at all.

It seems like something that could absolutely happen. Let’s not forget, Kingsbury said back in October when he was with Texas Tech that he’d take the electric quarterback first overall if he could. Well, now he can.

Kliff Kingsbury with some high praise for OU QB Kyler Murray: “Kyler is a freak…..I would take him with the first pick of the draft if I could.” pic.twitter.com/aYYamjMu7o — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) October 28, 2018

Agents in pro sports can have a ton of power if they know how to handle the situation, and Burkhardt almost certainly does.

The fact Murray and Kingsbury share an agent doesn’t guarantee anything, but it absolutely can’t be overlooked. I can promise you that much.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter