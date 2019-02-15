Matt Kuchar Doesn’t ‘Lose Sleep’ Over Paying Caddie $5,000 After Winning $1.3 Million

Golfer Matt Kuchar isn’t backing down from paying his caddie only $5,000 after winning more than $1 million.

Kuchar bagged $1.3 million at the Mayakoba Golf Classic last fall, and his caddie for the event, David Ortiz, recently said he felt like he was taken “advantage” of. The star golfer claims they had a deal that would result in his caddie getting $4,000 if he had a top-10 finish at the event. The extra $1,000 was supposed to just be gravy on the top. He’s sticking to that and not backing down. (RELATED: Lucy Robson Opens Rosé Bottle With A Golf Club)

“So I certainly don’t lose sleep over this. This is something that I’m quite happy with, and I was really happy for him to have a great week and make a good sum of money. Making $5,000 is a great week,” Kuchar told the Golf Channel, according to a report late Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Kuchar (@mattkuchargolf) on Aug 12, 2016 at 6:23pm PDT

He doesn’t lose any sleep! What an absolute savage comment. Yeah, the caddie didn’t get paid much, but you think Kuchar is struggling to shut his eyes at night? Don’t bet on it.

I don’t care whether you think Kuchar should have paid him more or not. The fact he got $1.3 million, gave his caddie $5,000 and couldn’t seem to care less is great content. There’s nothing more stereotypical in the world of golf than argument over money.

There’s nothing better than when public pressure is put on somebody, and they continue to just not give a damn. The world needs more of an attitude like that.

If you’re only going to pay your caddie $5,000, then you have to hold the line. You absolutely can’t back down at that point. You just can’t do it. You have to just dig in and stick to the numbers.

Hold the line, Kuchar, even if it’s an incredibly stingy thing to do. A deal is a deal. After all, at the very least, you have to respect that.

H/T: Barstool Sports