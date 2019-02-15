NFL Settles Collusion Lawsuit With Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick settled his collusion lawsuit against the NFL Friday.

Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer announces a resolution to the pending grievances. A stunner. https://t.co/WxFbr70KAO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 15, 2019

The NFL and Kaepernick’s representatives released the following joint statement:

For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL. As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.

Kaepernick sued the league for collusion after he went unsigned following his release for the San Francisco 49ers. The fact he refused to stand for the national anthem was believed to have made him a toxic figure for the league, and the league’s reputation among many fans took a hit when kneeling engulfed the NFL a couple years ago. (RELATED: Will The Panthers Sign Colin Kaepernick)

Eric Reid also filed a collusion case, which was settled as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Sep 3, 2018 at 12:20pm PDT

Financial details of the settlement haven’t been released, but Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk floated a number as high as $50 million for a settlement.

Over-under for the Kaepernick settlement: $49.5 million. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 15, 2019

That’s the end of the saga for now, gentlemen. Kaepernick will probably never throw a football in a pro game ever again, and he probably got paid a ton of money to finally go away.

Something also tells me that it won’t take long long before a number leaks. That’s just the way the world of sports works.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Sep 5, 2018 at 10:15am PDT

Now, Kaepernick can get back to focusing on his Nike campaigns. The issue is officially over for the NFL. It’s time to move forward.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter