Open Borders, An Attempted Coup, Economic Illiteracy, And The Ben Carson Interview

On the Friday edition of The Daily Daily Caller podcast, we get into everything from the crazy last 24 hours. Some Democrats celebrated preventing border security, including one possible 2020 candidate calling for the removal of existing walls from the border. CBS News hosts casually discuss an attempted coup against President Donald Trump like it’s no big deal, like they wish it had succeeded, and liberals celebrate the killing of 25,000 good paying jobs in New York because they’re economic illiterates. Plus, we have an exclusive sit-down interview with Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson in our Friday video show (audio of which is included in the podcast).

Watch the Carson interview:

Listen to the show:

Democrats celebrate denying money to build a border wall while the president weighs the idea of declaring a national emergency to make it happen. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and some conservatives warn against the precedent it will set for a future president who might declare one for something liberals want. Does anyone really believe a Democratic president would not declare a national emergency simply because a Republican hadn’t done it already? Former President Barack Obama used his magic pen to create the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program even though nothing like that had been done before; Harry Reid nuked the filibuster for judicial nominees to pack the court with liberals, which had never been done before. The idea that a Democrat wouldn’t use emergency powers because there’s no precedent for it is undercut by the precedent of them doing just that.

Texas’s Beto O’Rourke wants open borders for real. The 2020 Democratic prospect announced his support for removing all existing walls Thursday. Why? Because they work. No, seriously. We have the audio you need to hear to believe.

News hosts on CBS had a casual conversation about a literal attempted coup against the president of the United States. The story of former Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe assembling high-ranking members of the intelligence and law enforcement communities to discuss attempting to influence the president’s cabinet by invoking the 25th Amendment is crazy. But that craziness doesn’t seem to bother any of these “journalists.” We play the audio and address it all.

Amazon will no longer be locating one of its new headquarters in New York after some politicians attacked the deal, stirred up local activists, and promised to make trouble in the future. The loss of billions of dollars of economic activity and more than 25,000 jobs was actually celebrated by leftists. The economic illiteracy is strongest in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who seemed to think the tax breaks offered to Amazon were actual government money now available to spend elsewhere. We have the audio and mock it accordingly.

Derek Hunter is a columnist and contributing editor for The Daily Caller and author of "Outrage, INC: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood" from HarperCollins, available now.