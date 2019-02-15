Afternoon Mirror: Ex-Trump Aide Papadopoulo’s Wife Claims Being Slandered Is Worse Than Being Raped

Quote of the Day:

“Annabelle Coulter, where u at?”

— Asawin, Suebsaeng, reporter, The Daily Beast.

Here she is….

“TRUMP’S B.S. LINE ABOUT EMERGENCY FUNDING FOR THE WALL IS GONE IF HE SIGNS THIS BILL.” — Ann Coulter, conservative commentator, author. And this: “The goal is to get Trump’s stupidest voters to say ‘HE’S FIGHTING!’ No he’s not. If he signs this bill, it’s over.”

I’m Pretty Sure Being Raped Is Worse…

“Being slandered is like being raped. My past has be rewrite by a ‘small groupie’ to build someone to blame for all sort of dysfunction. One knows when enough is enough. Face me with real argument or stay away.” — Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos, wife of George Papadopouos, the former Trump campaign aide who pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI. He spent time in federal prison and is on a 12-month supervised release.

Big League Politics’ Patrick Howley Hearts President Trump

“If the Robots on here manage to split the MAGA base, then let President Trump be the greatest one-term president who ever lived. I support the President 100 percent.” — Patrick Howley, EIC, Big League Politics. By the way… CNN refused to let Howley go live.

The Observer

“McConnell’s behavior enabling Trump is worse than Trump’s. Discuss.” — Jennifer Rubin, conservative columnist, The Washington Post, Olive Oyl lookalike.

Political journo wasn’t called on at the White House, but she still has a q

“Simple question I wanted to ask, but I wasn’t called on: How can Trump say he didn’t need to do this and at the same time argue this is an emergency when, by definition, an emergency is an unexpected event that requires immediate attention?” — Olivia Nuzzi, New York Mag.

CNN’s Stelter mocks Trump — because he bizarrely thinks that’s his job

“The NBC, ABC, CBS broadcast networks are all carrying Trump’s ’emergency’ speech. Many Fox stations are also carrying it.” — Brian Stelter, resident Man-Baby at CNN. (RELATED: Journalists Eating Their Own Is Pathetic)

In related Stelter news… “I want to live in the alternate universe where the news is so uneventful that Brian Stelter’s Twitter feed is nothing but live-tweeting ‘The Price Is Right.'” — Eric Williams, screenwriter.

SPOTTED: Who the f knows? A famous pol, but WaPo reporter was too scared to say

Not reporting is an ugly practice.

“A presidential candidate & spouse at my joint for V Day dinner. Tucked in a window, unseen by patrons, on display for passersby outside. No one seemed to notice. The easy vibe of a longtime pair. She checked her phone once for a minute. White wine. Arancini. Fate of the republic.” — Dan Zak, The Washington Post.

CALLING ALL JOURNALISTS WHO WANT TO PARTICIPATE

Please send me a baby picture.

This is for a new feature. Please send to Betsyr211@gmail.com. You may also reach me by DM at betsyscribeindc. You may also send baby pictures of your journalist or bigwig political friends. Just be sure to tell me who it is.

Journo sends ominous and then uplifting message

6:25 p.m. “U ever wanna just lay down on the floor and not get back up again?”

10:57 p.m. “I did not lay down on my floor, I finished work and went on a two-hour hike instead. Would recommend.”

— Tyler Coates, senior culture editor, Esquire.

Pro-Trump teen wants to do this with AOC

“I’d love to debate @AOC.” — CJ Pearson.

Journo wants doorman to shhhhh about V-Day

“So help me god, if my doorman yells ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ at me one more time…” — Saeed Jones, host of BuzzFeed News‘s AM2DM.

Ex-Fox Newser has sinister view of V-Day

“The best gift u can give to ur loved one is beat the shit out of them so they can build character.” — Pardes Seleh, former scriptwriter, Fox News, Laura Ingraham show.

Tomi Lahren makes fun of feminists on V-Day

“It’s Valentine’s Day! I wonder how many angry feminists are screaming and punching at the sky today… XOXO.” — Tomi Lahren, Fox News.

Sam Stein skeptically announces Trump’s weight

“Trump is 6’3” and weighs in at 243, his physician says.” — Sam Stein, political editor, The Daily Beast.

Gossip Roundup

InfoWars founder Alex Jones may be deposed. Here. To which former U.S. Attorney for SDNY Preet Bharara cracked, “This makes me miss taking depositions.”

Journalists eating… their own is pathetic. Here.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos and his lover Lauren Sanchez now have more between them than a d*ick pic. They have a new gossipy nickname: “Bezchez.” Word on the street is they took a month off to let the scandal to die down, but are not hot and heavier than ever. Here.

Trump says he has no time for Ann Coulter…. Says she’s “off the reservation,” which apparently was not a reference to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Here.

WANTED: NYT reporter wants mellow vacation advice

“Who has Thai islands to recommended? Looking for something good for a group of friends, more relaxation than partying.” — Daniel Victor, reporter, NYT.

Sen. Warren reacts to Trump’s national emergency

“Gun violence is an emergency.

Climate change is an emergency.

Our country’s opioid epidemic is an emergency.

Donald Trump’s ridiculous wall is not an emergency.”

— Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Mother Jones journo blames humans for the awfulness of Twitter

“Twitter the company has definitely fucked some things up (like all the nazis still being here) but the core complaint people have about Twitter—that it’s toxic and … mean spirited—is something that isn’t really Twitter’s fault. It’s people’s fault. …Once we all started talking to each other the fact that many groups on here genuinely hate each other and could score group points to their audience. it was ruined forever, And that’s our fault, not Jack’s. The only product changes Twitter could make that would make it better — do a follower amnesty and set everyone back to zero, get rid of faves at all get rid of quote tweets — are also the exact things that would make all of us leave it in mass. It’s our fault. Many people will say that ‘in mass’ is a mistake and I meant ‘en masse’ but those people are wrong. I was talking about forcing us all to leave during Sunday mass.”

— Ben Dreyfuss, editorial director, Mother Jones, son of YOU KNOW WHO in Hollywood.