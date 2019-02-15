P!nk Reveals She Got 13 Stitches Slashing Her Husband’s Tires

P!nk revealed on “The Ellen Show” Friday that she once got 13 stitches in her hand after slashing her husband’s tires.

The “So What” singer told Ellen DeGeneres the story during a round of the talk show host’s popular rapid-fire game, “Burning Questions.”

The question, “What’s the dumbest way you’ve hurt yourself?” came up and P!nk immediately knew her answer: “Slashing tires,” she said. (RELATED: Pink Gives Fans Health Update And Warns Paparazzi After Hospitalization For Gastric Virus)

Ellen asked the Grammy winner whose tires she slashed, and she admitted they belonged to her husband, Carey Hart. The “Just Like Fire” singer explained that the incident occurred during Thanksgiving because “holidays are stressful.”

P!nk seemed proud of her slashing abilities. “He has a raised F-250, and those tires are very thick, thank you very much.” However, she did admit that she “lost a little steam” by the second tire. “I hit the metal part and my hand just went straight down the knife,” she said.

While it sounds like it would’ve been an extremely painful injury, the “Try” singer joked that she didn’t need anesthesia. “I couldn’t feel a thing,” she said while laughing along with Ellen and the audience.

Based on the video, it seems like this happened recently, but P!nk took to Twitter to clarify:

The story going around about my slashing tires is from 2003. I have not harmed a car in 15 years. #reformed #twenties #passion #tires — P!nk (@Pink) February 15, 2019

Since the tire slashing incident, P!nk and Hart have clearly moved on. The pair got married in 2006 and they now have two children together.

P!nk’s new single, “Walk Me Home,” is coming out later this month, and she is releasing her eighth studio album, “Hurts 2B Human,” this April.

Hopefully, she’ll stay injury-free so she can pull off her famous aerial stunts while performing her new music.

Watch the full video here: