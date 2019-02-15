Save 20% Or More On Select Garmin GPS Systems
While most cars you can buy off of the lot today come pre-equipped with GPS systems, if you own an older vehicle or simply decided not to overpay for pre-installation of a GPS model, you might be in the market for navigational help. Well luckily for you, Amazon has a sale on several GPS models made by the premium brand in the GPS market, Garmin. Garmin models typically have state of the art features and map support, and usually getting your hands on one does not come cheap, but right now for a limited time, you can save up to 20% on several great models.
- If you are looking for a GPS that gets the job done, this older Garmin 60LM model has all the classic features you need to get from point A to point B with simplified navigation. Normally $75, you can save $25 on this model if you buy it in the next 12 hours. If you don’t mind an older model but want real time updates on live traffic and support for bluetooth calling, with lifetime free map updates, you might want to go for this model instead, on sale for $129.
Get this Garmin GPS on sale now for 20 percent off while supplies last
- This Garmin GPS is made specifically for motorcycles with weather resistant casing, live updates for motorcycle friendly routes and navigation , and support for hands free calling. Normally $380, you can save $72 with this sale, but hurry: there is only 4 of these left in stock as of me writing this.
- Here’s another deal on a classic GPS model and design but this model includes lifetime map updates and support. It’s also 20 percent off!
- This one isn’t necessarily a deal on a GPS per say, but if you have a little one who is a fan of Star Wars, you can pick up this Star-Wars themed Garmin fitness tracker. Designed to appeal to children and keep them active while playing sports, swimming or cycling, this fitness tracker is currently on sale for 21 percent off retail price.
In case we missed any deals, be sure to check here to see all of the deals on Garmin products currently discounted on Amazon!
View all Garmin GPS products currently on sale now
Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.
Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook