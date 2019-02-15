Save Over 60% On This Nonstick Stovetop Grill
You should never have to give up the benefits of grill cooking, whether indoors or outdoors. This Gotham Steel Grill gives you the same healthy deliciousness you get with a conventional grill, but you can use it on top of any electric, gas, or propane stove. Usually $59.99, the Gotham is also only $19.99 right now at The Daily Caller Shop—that’s 66% off retail. Readers from The Daily Caller can also save an additional 15% off with code PREZDAY15.
Plus, you can get all of this functionality right now at 66% off on The Daily Caller Shop—that’s $19.99 instead of the $59.99 MSRP.
The beauty of grilling is that all of the excess fat naturally drops off your meat or veggies. In fact, the Gotham comes with a handy removable drip tray to catch it. The grill’s made in a slightly bowed shape to prevent splattering, and runs smoke-free. Plus, the non-stick surface is a cinch to clean up. This is a one-stop stop for adaptable grilling.
Save an additional 15 Percent over Presidents Day Weekend by using the Promo code PREZDAY15 in The Daily Caller Shop—that’s even more savings $$$
Check out the Gotham for yourself now over at The Daily Caller Shop. It’s currently only $19.99 after the 66% off—not bad compared to the $59.99 MSRP. Save an additional 15% off with promo code PREZDAY15.
You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.