‘The Five’ Calls Out Other Networks For Fat Shaming Trump

Fox News’ “The Five” called out other networks for fat shaming President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon after his height and weight were released earlier this week.

Trump underwent a physical at Walter Reed National Military Medial Center on Thursday, and the presidential physician reported that Trump is 6’3” tall and weighs 243 pounds. He gained four pounds from last year to this year.

“The Five” ran a montage of segments from NBC’s Seth Myers, CNN’s Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo, and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist making negative comments about Trump’s weight. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Apologizes For Fat-Shaming Comments)

WATCH:

“The first moment I saw it, I said, the Left won’t be able to resist. Apparently 243 pounds is close to 300,” Pete Hagseth began.

“Did they go to my school?” Dana Perino responded.

NEW: Pres. Trump’s physical results show he’s gained weight but is “in good health overall.” https://t.co/B9l2daB3jk pic.twitter.com/0iuZ3UKGPM — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2019

“They can’t do math economically, but when it comes to your weight, I think they should put scales in front of the morning show studio, in front of the White House press room. Before you get on there, you have to get on the scale and they have to announce your weight,” Greg Gutfeld responded. “I wonder how Mika would feel about that. You can’t talk about weight if it’s women because that’s called fat shaming. But if it’s a dude, go right ahead. Another example of reverse sexism.”

Follow Mike on Twitter