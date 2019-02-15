UConn Basketball Coach Dan Hurley Has Epic Meltdown Against Houston

UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley had a laugh-out-loud moment Thursday night against Houston.

Late in the game when it became clear the Huskies weren’t going to win, Hurley lost it after a call he didn’t like was made. He went berserk.

He went up and down the sideline as if he had just been told a family member had died. It was dramatic beyond the point of parody.

Little did Dan Hurley know, this is exactly how Houston -9 bettors would feel just 2:50 later. pic.twitter.com/6hkg4rEdfd — OddsShark (@OddsShark) February 15, 2019

You don’t have a sense of humor if that video didn’t at the very least make you chuckle. It’s a college basketball game and he’s out there like he’s about to hit the beaches on D-Day.

If that was an acting job, then give this man an Oscar because he sold the hell out of it. He lost to one of the best teams in America, and he’s behaving like a child. (RELATED: Tennessee And Duke Lead Latest AP College Basketball Poll, Wisconsin Drops To 20)

If that’s not funny, then I don’t know what is.

This is just another example of why we love college sports. The passion is real, and the behavior is always off the walls.

If you’re not watching, then I don’t want to be your friend. Mad props to Hurley for the free entertainment. I enjoyed every moment of his little meltdown.