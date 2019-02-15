‘Westworld’ Season Three Begins Filming In March, Could Only Have Eight Episodes

Cameras are expected to start rolling on the third season of “Westworld” very soon.

Revenge of the Fans reported the following details Tuesday:

For starters, we’ve got the official date for when the production of Westworld Season 3 will kick off: March 25. … We’ve got it on good authority that this season will be shorter than previous ones. While both Seasons 1 and 2 of Westworld clocked in at 10 episodes each, we hear this next one will be just eight- all of which are an hour long. And considering the high production quality of this series, I think it’s safe to say we’re not seeing Westworld Season 3 this year. While the producers have yet to confirm it, I think we should all be expecting a 2020 release date for this- despite it being shorter.

So, there’s some good and bad here. The obvious good part is that that filming begins March 25. That means things are finally getting underway. (RELATED: Jimmi Simpson Says He’s ‘Not Invited’ Back For Season Three Of ‘Westworld’)

It’s about damn time. I feel like it’s been a lifetime since we got some new episodes of HBO’s hit show. I’m just not sure how much longer I can wait until Ed Harris and the rest of the crew get back onto our screens.

That’s where the bad news comes in from this report. Having only eight episodes would absolutely suck. Why would HBO do that to us loyal fans?

Is it better than nothing? Absolutely, but I’d honestly rather wait just a shade longer for two more episodes if we’re likely waiting until 2020 anyways.

Waiting isn’t something I want to do at all, but we might as well give it a shade more time if it means we get the full 10 episodes that we’re expecting.

So, I guess now we’re in a holding pattern as we desperately wait for more information to funnel out as production begins.

You know that I’ll be watching like a hawk. Let’s go!

