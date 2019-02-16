Alabama Hires Steve Sarkisian As Offensive Coordinator

Steve Sarkisian is returning to Alabama.

The former Crimson Tide coach was hired back Friday to be Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator. He was their offensive coordinator during the team’s 2017 national title loss to Clemson before leaving for the Falcons.

#Alabama announces new staff: Steve Sarkisian, OC/QB; Pete Golding to DC; Kyle Flood, OL; Brian Baker, DL: Charles Kelly, associated DC/safeties; Sal Sunseri, OLB and Holmon Wiggins, WR. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 15, 2019

Saban returning to the watering hole shouldn’t surprise anybody. Sarkisian is a good coach, and he even has experience leading a program from back in his days with Washington and USC. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

There’s no doubt the man knows what he’s doing when it comes to the Xs and Os of football.

View this post on Instagram Meet the new coaches! #OutworkYesterday | #RollTide A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Feb 15, 2019 at 12:37pm PST

The question now is whether or not Sarkisian will stick around for awhile. Coordinators don’t generally have a long lifespan at Alabama under Saban.

They coach a year or two and then move upward to a head coaching gig. If that’s Sarkisian’s goal, it shouldn’t be too hard to accomplish, especially if he wins a title with the Tide.

We’ll have to see how it plays out, but I’m already incredibly excited for the college football season to get underway. The 2019 journey should be incredible.

