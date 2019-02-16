Watch Ben Affleck In The New Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Triple Frontier’

Netflix recently dropped another trailer for Ben Affleck’s “Triple Frontier,” and it looks awesome.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “Five former Special Forces operatives reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country. But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival.”

Does that sound awesome to you? It sure as hell does to me. Judging from the trailer, the bodycount for this film is going to be extremely high. (RELATED: Ben Affleck’s New Movie Looks Absolutely Insane. Watch The Electric Trailer Here)

The film, which also stars Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal, looks like it’s going to be absolutely packed with action. Give the trailer a watch below.

You don’t have a pulse if that movie trailer didn’t get your blood pumping and your heart beating fast. Damn, let’s go!

There’s nothing I’ll see quicker than something that involves the special forces, a heist and lots of action. This looks like a movie that 13-year-old David Hookstead dreamed up, and I’m here for every second of it.

You can catch “Triple Frontier” on Netflix March 13. You know that I’ll be watching.

