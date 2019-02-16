Brit Hume Takes On NBC Reporter And Obama Adviser Over Kamala Harris Coverage

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Fox News Senior Political Analyst Brit Hume took issue with the way several reporters covered the Kamala Harris campaign — and defended himself when NBC’s Kasie Hunt and former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes fired back.

It all began with a Saturday tweet from CBS political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, who posted a video of Harris trying on a rainbow-colored sequined jacket — apparently at the behest of CNN national political reporter Maeve Reston.

Hume felt as though the reporter had possibly crossed the line with regard to objectivity.

“This is just embarrassing,” he argued. “So now journalists are going shopping with Harris, helping pick out clothes and then putting out glowing tweets about it.”

NBC reporter Kasie Hunt fired back at Hume, appearing to insinuate that the criticism had more to do with the fact that Harris was a woman than with the idea that reporters might be getting a little too close to the candidate on the campaign trail. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Admits To Smoking Weed: She Even Inhaled)

Hume wasn’t so sure. “Talk about missing the point,” he tweeted. “Did journalists help Walker pick out his motorcycle, then gush about it on Twitter? Did they help Romney on with his life jacket?”

Former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes also attacked Hume, citing the time Fox News host Sean Hannity appeared on stage at a campaign rally.

But Hume pointed out the fact that Hannity is an opinion host, not a correspondent — and the fact that Hannity was rebuked by the network for his appearance at that rally. “Lame comparison,” he tweeted.

