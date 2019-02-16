Get Style & Function With These Bluetooth Headphones That Are Over 60% Off

Wireless headphones often give you great style at the expense of function, or you have to pay an arm and a leg to get both at once. The Daily Caller Shop offers an alternative right now with these TRNDlabs Venturas. You get an attractive black-on-black body with chrome accents, but you also get professional-sounding 40mm drivers and Bluetooth reliability. The price? A base of 59% off, plus an extra 15% off with the President’s Day code PREZDAY15 at the Daily Caller Shop puts these squarely in the bargain bin—$34 instead of the usual $99.

Get these popular TRNDdlabs Venturas right now at 75% off on The Daily Caller Shop—that’s only $34 instead of the $100 MSRP.

The Venturas are no slouch in the comfort department either, boasting soft, foam ear-cups and a fully-adjustable band. Use them at up to 10 meters out from your smartphone, tablet or laptop. Access call and playback controls on the side, and listen for 10 hours straight on the USB-chargable battery.

Save an additional 15 Percent over Presidents Day Weekend by using the Promo code PREZDAY15 in The Daily Caller Shop—that’s even more savings $$$

Take advantage of the extra 15% off the existing 59% discount today on these Venturas. Just use the code PREZDAY15 on checkout and you’ll be set for only $34 out the door instead of the usual $99.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.