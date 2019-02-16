LeBron James Says He Stands With Colin Kaepernick After NFL Settlement

LeBron James is very happy that Colin Kaepernick got a settlement with the NFL.

The former 49ers quarterback settled his collusion suit against the league for an undisclosed amount Friday, and LeBron hopes he got paid very well.

“I stand with Kaep. I kneel with Kaep… I’m happy he won his suit. I hope he got a hell of a lot of money to set his family up for a long time,” the Lakers star told the media following the suit, according to the Washington Post’s Ben Golliver Saturday. (RELATED: NFL Settles Collusion Lawsuit With Colin Kaepernick)

Lakers’ LeBron James on Colin Kaepernick: “I stand with Kaep. I kneel with Kaep… I’m happy he won his suit. I hope he got a hell of a lot of money to set his family up for a long time.” — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 16, 2019

This shouldn’t come as a big surprise to anybody. LeBron has been a very vocal supporter of Kaepernick, and has worn clothing supporting him in the past.

KD and LeBron showed their support for Colin Kaepernick with limited edition jerseys during Super Bowl week. (via @Lakers/@Kaepernick7) pic.twitter.com/I9r5XoZ3bE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2019

I just hope that this whole situation can finally just go away. Kaepernick has been a massive thorn in the side of the NFL for several years now, and it hasn’t done anything to help the league.

He has only caused problems and alienated fans.

I’m sure Kaepernick got paid a ton of money, and I’m also sure he’ll never play in another game again. It’s time to officially end this whole saga.

