Mike Pence Gets Silent Treatment In Munich When He Offers Greetings From Trump

You might have heard a pin drop when Vice President Mike Pence offered greetings on behalf of President Donald Trump to a Munich security summit on Friday.

There was no applause or cheers — only silence — when Pence said, “I bring greetings from the 45th president of the United States of America, Donald Trump,” according to The Hill.

The annual Munich Security Conference is presenting an inaugural scholarship named in honor of the late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain. Pence is accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, Democratic Delaware Sen. Christopher Coons and Democratic Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse. (RELATED: Trump Doubts Wisdom Of NATO Expansion, Foreign Policy Establishment Loses It)

Pence didn’t come to mince words, as he reminded the collective security club that contributing members “still need to do more” to pay their fair share of the defense bill.

“The United States expects every NATO member to put in place a credible plan to meet the 2 percent threshold. And, by 2024, we expect all our allies to invest 20 percent of defense spending on procurement,” he said. Despite complaints from some NATO countries that the commitment is onerous, all members agreed in 2014 to achieve defense spending at two percent of the of their respective GDPs. NATO’s top civilian has praised Trump for demanding members meet their financial obligations. (RELATED: ‘Very Stable Genius:’ Trump Declares Victory After Successful NATO Summit)

Repeating charges recently made by U.S. intelligence chiefs in a presentation to the Senate Intelligence Committee, Pence accused China of stealing technology.