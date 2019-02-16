Tim Tebow Says Steve Spurrier Keeps Calling To Get Him To Play In The AAF

Tim Tebow made it crystal clear Saturday that he’s sticking with baseball and won’t be playing in the Alliance of American Football.

There had been some speculation that Tebow could leave the Mets organization in order to play in the AAF. We also already knew Orlando Apollos coach Steve Spurrier reached out to him.

Well, don’t count on him joining the minor league football organization anytime soon.

“It wasn’t very hard, and they’ve called a lot. And Coach Spurrier keeps calling, and I love Coach Spurrier … I’m all in on baseball,” Tebow told the media Saturday when discussing turning down an offer to play in the AAF.

I highly doubt we’ll ever see Tebow pick up a football again. He seems all in on baseball, he’s already made his money playing football and I’m not sure he wants to take the hits anymore.

Besides, there’s a real shot he could make the MLB. Why not pursue that as far as he can? He gave football all he had, and he was out of the league in a few years. (RELATED: San Diego Fleet Quarterback Mike Bercovici Suffers Brutal Hit During AAF Opener)

Baseball is without a doubt the better play right now.

The good news for the AAF is that the league seems to be doing just fine without Tebow. If you haven’t given it a chance yet, then I highly suggest you do.

You’re going to be pleasantly surprised with the caliber of play.