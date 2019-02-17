Angel Moms Interrupted By Hecklers While Reading Poems They Wrote To Their Dead Children

A group of “angel moms” whose children have been killed by illegal immigrants were interrupted Wednesday by hecklers as they were reading poems that they wrote to their deceased children.

The rally took place at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., where parents spoke out to help educate others on their beliefs on why President Trump’s wall should be built.

The hecklers appeared to disrupt the rally because of Trump, despite the rally mainly consisting of angel moms who were trying to convince people that border security is crucial to the safety of the American people.

While the angel moms were reading poetry for their murdered children, the hecklers that passed them yelled, “You’re supposed to be with us. F**k Trump.” (RELATED: Trump Tells Acosta To Ask Angel Moms If There’s A Manufactured Crisis At The Border)

Many of the angel moms talked about how kids’ lives are in real danger and putting up a wall would protect American citizens rather than harm people looking to immigrate to the United States illegally.

“Currently at least 25,772,342 illegal aliens are living in the U.S. and that’s not including the 11,000,000 that have been reported over the years,” President Trump tweeted.

Angel moms reading poems they wrote to their babies they’ve lost https://t.co/tP3y4HCzPZ — Women for Trump (@WomenforTrump) February 13, 2019

One angel mom said, “72,000 people died in 2017. That is 197 people a day, and there’s no outrage … We have to secure our children, the opioid epidemic is real.”

In 2016, 42,000 people died from opioid overdose and the number has risen since then. Trump has declared that the opioid crisis is a national emergency.