NFL Player Demaryius Thomas Involved In Car Crash, Sent To The Hospital

Demaryius Thomas was involved in a scary car crash Saturday morning.

NFL.com reported the following details on the scary situation:

Thomas was driving a vehicle with two passengers, one male and one female, on Auraria Parkway near 12th St. in Denver when he lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll and come to a stop in a grassy median near Speer Blvd. All three passengers were transported to the hospital. Thomas and the other male passenger suffered minor injuries and are expected to be treated and released. The female passenger sustained possible serious injuries but they appear to be non-life-threatening.

You can see the full press release from the Denver police below.

Free agent WR Demaryius Thomas was taken to the hospital after a single-car crash that resulted in “minor injuries.” Others in the car were also injured. Scary situation. Here is the release: pic.twitter.com/nYkSPo01jh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 16, 2019

Yikes, this isn’t a good situation. Luckily, it sounds like he’s going to be just fine, but you never want to see somebody in the hospital after a crash.

It also doesn’t help that Thomas, who has played for the Broncos and Texans, is already trying to deal with an injured achilles. (RELATED: Houston Texans Save $14 Million By Cutting Demaryius Thomas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demaryius Thomas (@demaryiusthomas) on Jan 16, 2019 at 1:09pm PST

Hopefully, he’s back to 100 percent soon, along with the other two passengers in the car. There’s been nothing reported to suggest there was anything nefarious involved with this crash.

It really just does look like it was a crazy accident.

Check back for more details as we have them. Let’s just all be happy that this situation wasn’t much worse.