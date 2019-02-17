Celebrate Denise Richards’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Denise Richards’ birthday on Sunday.

In honor of the 48-year-old actress’ day, we scoured the internet to find her hottest looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Downers Grove, Illinois, the "Drop Dead Gorgeous" star got her first big break in the entertainment business in 1997 when she landed a role on the sci-fi adventure "Starship Troopers."

But it was her role in the drama-mystery "Wild Things" in 1998 that she became a household name and worldwide celebrity for her performance starring alongside such stars as Matt Dillion and Neve Campbell, who also hasn't aged a day.

Since that time, she's appeared on the small and big screen dozens of times, most notably for her part in "The World is Not Enough" in 1999 and the "Anger Management" TV Series from 2013-2014.

Despite her own fame, she's probably also best known for being married, for a brief time, to Hollywood's wild child, Charlie Sheen, who she married in June of 2002 after the two met on set of "Loaded Weapon 1" in 1991.

Not to mention, she's gorgeous. In 1999, she was even named 9th in Maxim magazine's 50 Sexiest Women issue.

But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out our hottest list and let us know if you agree. Happy Birthday, Denise!