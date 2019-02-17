Donald Trump Jr., Others Slam Jussie Smollett, Media Coverage Surrounding Alleged Trump Supporter Hate Crime

In the wake of Saturday’s news that “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett may have hired two Nigerian men to stage a hate crime against him, Donald Trump Jr. and other conservatives slammed media coverage around the actor’s claim to be the victim of a hate crime perpetrated by Trump supporters.

CNN cited two sources close to the investigation who told the network the brothers, who were arrested on Wednesday and released Friday, are “now cooperating fully with law enforcement.” The brothers, one of whom worked on the set of “Empire” with Smollett, reportedly purchased a rope that was put around the actor’s neck at a Chicago Ace Hardware store.

The Saturday news appeared to put to rest any claims that the alleged “hate crime” was perpetrated by anyone at all, much less white Trump supporters yelling about “MAGA country!” (RELATED: Apologies Roll In For Catholic School Protesters As Fuller Picture Of Events Emerges)

“It appears that Jussie Smollett tried to manufacture a hate crime to make Trump supporters look bad and most of the media not only uncritically accepted his lies as facts for weeks, but attacked those who questioned the validity of his false story,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted on Saturday.

It appears that Jussie Smollett tried to manufacture a hate crime to make Trump supporters look bad and most of the media not only uncritically accepted his lies as facts for weeks, but attacked those who questioned the validity of his false story. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 17, 2019

Despite all the obvious holes media/Hollywood desperately wanted it to be true to push their hate of conservatives. Looks like it’s not aging so well. From two weeks ago: Is Trump Jr. pushing a Jussie Smollett conspiracy theory? https://t.co/LFFdAoJBOA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 17, 2019

Trump Jr. was joined by many others:

Raise your hand if you suspected this @JussieSmollett story was fake all along…. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 17, 2019

They’re already talking about how @JussieSmollett can “redeem himself” and that he “shdnt be judged by this”…imagine reax if conservative had falsely accused liberal activists…. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 17, 2019

Jussie Smollett is a liar and a fraud. He needs to be punished for faking an assault and framing Trump supporters. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 17, 2019

There are about 400K annual interracial violent crimes—murder, attempted murder, rape, manslaughter, assault with a weapon— between blacks and whites. 85% are black perp/white victim. So, #JussieSmollett’s claim that 2 whites attacked him, would have been statistically rare. — Larry Elder (@larryelder) February 17, 2019

“I hope this dude goes to jail for years and years,” tweeted Fox Sports Radio host Clay Travis.

CNN now reporting Empire star Jussie Smollett paid two Nigerian men to fake a MAGA hate crime against him. I hope this dude goes to jail for years and years. Message needs to be sent here: https://t.co/pfWTN1inIn — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 17, 2019

The same people who whine about being called “fake news” jumped on the Jussie Smollett story just after smearing a bunch of Covington Catholic High School kids in MAGA hats. They will never learn — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 17, 2019

actor faked hate crime, no maga, not whites, let the punishment fit the crime! THIS IS A HATE CRIME AGAINST WHITES AND AGAINST MAGA FOLKS https://t.co/7wXWfzna80 — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) February 17, 2019

How fast will all the liberals shut their pie holes on this one? https://t.co/n0l2P5da4K — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 17, 2019

I threw a BS flag on #JussieSmollett at 2:23 pm on Jan 29th

12 hrs after he started lying Anybody top that?https://t.co/MaD7fPKUsO — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) February 17, 2019

News media hopped from the laughable Steele dossier, to CNN’s bogus Don Jr. emails scoop, to BuzzFeed’s bogus Michael Cohen scoop, to the vile Covington smears, to the obvious Jussie Smollett hoax, and yet journos wonder why people say “Learn to code” when they finally get fired. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 17, 2019

Jussie Smollett should be forced to repay every penny the Chicago PD spent investigating this hoax …And be written off of Empire. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 17, 2019

The greatest part of the Jussie Smollett hoax story is how he made himself the badass that fought the attackers and chased them off. Who the f**k would run from Jussie Smollett? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 17, 2019

If the Jussie Smollett hoax was a show it’d be cancelled after its 1st episode. Production design couldn’t be bothered to get a real noose, wardrobe didn’t care enough to get real MAGA hats, casting went with 2 Nigerians to play white guys and the creator left major plot holes. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 17, 2019

Follow Scott on Twitter