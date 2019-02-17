Donald Trump Jr., Others Slam Jussie Smollett, Media Coverage Surrounding Alleged Trump Supporter Hate Crime

Scott Morefield | Reporter

In the wake of Saturday’s news that “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett may have hired two Nigerian men to stage a hate crime against him, Donald Trump Jr. and other conservatives slammed media coverage around the actor’s claim to be the victim of a hate crime perpetrated by Trump supporters.

CNN cited two sources close to the investigation who told the network the brothers, who were arrested on Wednesday and released Friday, are “now cooperating fully with law enforcement.” The brothers, one of whom worked on the set of “Empire” with Smollett, reportedly purchased a rope that was put around the actor’s neck at a Chicago Ace Hardware store.

The Saturday news appeared to put to rest any claims that the alleged “hate crime” was perpetrated by anyone at all, much less white Trump supporters yelling about “MAGA country!” (RELATED: Apologies Roll In For Catholic School Protesters As Fuller Picture Of Events Emerges)

“It appears that Jussie Smollett tried to manufacture a hate crime to make Trump supporters look bad and most of the media not only uncritically accepted his lies as facts for weeks, but attacked those who questioned the validity of his false story,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted on Saturday.

Trump Jr. was joined by many others:

“I hope this dude goes to jail for years and years,” tweeted Fox Sports Radio host Clay Travis.

