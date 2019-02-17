Laura Ingraham Floats Prosecution For Smollett — And She Doesn’t Stop There

Fox News host Laura Ingraham fired back at actor Jussie Smollett after news broke that police were looking into the possibility that he had orchestrated his own alleged attack, arguing that he should be subject to prosecution for making false accusations.

Ingraham didn’t stop with Smollett, though — she also named Kavanaugh accusers Julie Swetnick and Christine Blasey-Ford, suggesting that they should also be subject to prosecution. (RELATED: ‘Reliable Sources Guest Blamed Celebs For Stirring Up Smollett Story — Stephen Miller Has Receipts)

“False, defamatory, poisonous, costly accusations by Blasé-Ford [sic], Swetnick, Smollet [sic] must all be punished to fullest extent of civil and/or criminal law,” Ingraham tweeted on Saturday.

While some argued from the very beginning that the pieces in the Smollett case didn’t quite add up, official reports only began emerging on Saturday that police were investigating the “Empire” actor for his possible role in staging the attack himself.

Meanwhile, multiple politicians and celebrities seized on the narrative as Smollett told it. Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker even referred to the alleged incident as a “modern-day lynching” — an assessment he has not qualified in light of new evidence suggesting it was nothing of the sort.

