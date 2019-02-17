Matt Kuchar Pays His Former Caddie Full Amount After Initially Only Giving Him $5,000

Matt Kuchar’s drama with his former caddie David Giral Ortiz appears to officially be over.

The golf star has been dragged by the media the past few days after it was revealed he paid Ortiz $5,000 after winning nearly $1.3 million at the Mayakoba Classic in November.

Kuchar didn’t back down, and let the world know that he wasn’t losing sleep over the decision. Well, he’s thrown it in reverse, and has agreed to pay Ortiz the full $50,000 he requested.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Kuchar (@mattkuchargolf) on Aug 12, 2016 at 6:23pm PDT

He told the media the following late Friday, according to ESPN:

I let myself, my family, my partners and those close to me down, but I also let David down. I plan to call David tonight when I’m off the course to apologize for the situation he has been put in, and I have made sure he has received the full total that he has requested. This week, I made comments that were out of touch and insensitive, making a bad situation worse. They made it seem like I was marginalizing David Ortiz and his financial situation, which was not my intention. I read them again and cringed. That is not who I am and not what I want to represent.

I’m not sure I like this move from Kuchar. If you’re going to brag about not losing sleep over the amount you paid your caddie, then you can’t backdown.

You have to be fully committed once you draw that line in the sand. Is it a nice thing for Kuchar to do? Sure, but it doesn’t exactly make him look like a man who stands by his convictions. Either pay the money right away, or stick with the jerk move. (RELATED: Matt Kuchar Doesn’t ‘Lose Sleep’ Over Paying Caddie $5,000 After Winning $1.3 Million)

Golf needs a villain, and it looked like Kuchar was going to fill that role. By backing down, he just looks weak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Kuchar (@mattkuchargolf) on Aug 3, 2016 at 12:35pm PDT

I guess we’ll have to find somebody else to fill that role because Kuchar clearly isn’t a fit.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter