Celebrate Paris Hilton’s Birthday With These Jaw-Dropping Looks

It’s Paris Hilton’s birthday on Sunday.

In honor of the 38-year-old socialite's day, we searched the internet to find some of her most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in New York City, New York, the media personality/business woman became a force in the entertainment business with one of the first reality TV shows on air called "The Simple Life," on the Fox network.

She did the series with pal Nicole Richie and it ran on the network from its debut in 2003 to 2007, making the actress a household name.

Not to mention, trying her hand at singing and becoming known worldwide for her master disc jockey spinning after she first entered the celebrity DJ scene in 2012.

Oh and there was that whole sex tape that leaked in 2003, which was made with her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon. It also helped launch her into worldwide celebrity status.

The last year was a rollercoaster for Hilton, who proudly announced she was engaged to boyfriend Chris Zylka after New Year's Day only to reveal she had called off the engagement 11 months later in November. She also said she had zero plans of returning the $2 million engagement ring.

Here’s to hoping the new year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Paris!