Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard Yells At Andrew Sorrells For Alley-Oop In Win Against Baylor

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard lost his mind Saturday in a big win over Baylor.

In the final second of the game, Tech player Andrew Sorrells threw an alley-oop pass for a dunk from Avery Benson as the Red Raiders were putting the finishing touches on blowing out Baylor 86-61.

That didn’t sit well with Beard at all. He went wild on Sorrells as the clock expired. It’s safe to say Beard looked pissed as all hell.

Soooooooo, Chris Beard was not happy about this alley-oop at the end of the game against Baylor. He apologized to Scott Drew and made Andrew Sorrells, who threw the pass, shake Drew’s hand and I assume apologize as well. It was a really awesome dunk by Avery Benson though. pic.twitter.com/Bf5EZk2Q1U — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) February 16, 2019

To be fair, it’s kind of considered taboo to dunk at the end of blowout wins. It’s one of the few unwritten rules of basketball. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)

You either let the clock run out or just take a normal shot in the final moments of big wins. You don’t throw down dunks. I understand why Beard wouldn’t be pleased.

Having said that, that reaction was way over the top. There’s no reason to scream at a player like that in the open.

It’s not like he tried to kneecap a guy. He threw an alley-oop. Sorrells didn’t murder anybody. If you want to criticize him, then do it behind closed doors. Don’t do in front of an entire arena.

Was it a smart play from Sorrells? No, but the reaction also wasn’t necessary. Either way, it’s just more golden basketball content as we prepare for March.

UPDATE: A previous version of this story said Sorrells dunked it. He didn’t. He threw the pass.