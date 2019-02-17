Zion Williamson Throws Down Massive Dunk Warming Up Against North Carolina State

Your first name

Duke star Zion Williamson was back at it Saturday night in a 94-78 win over North Carolina State.

The freshman phenom threw down an absurd dunk while warming up for the ACC conference game. Williamson went between his legs, threw the ball of the backboard and then absolutely soared for a massive dunk.

How does he do it? How does Zion seemingly put up mind-boggling highlights every single time he touches the court?

It’s truly unbelievable and so much fun to watch. I can’t imagine what life must be like with that kind of athleticism. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)

The man is truly a freak of nature.

It’s going to be a blast watching him at the NBA. I almost want the college season to just be over so we can jump to that.

He’s going to dominate, and I don’t care what the critics say. There’s no chance somebody with his athleticism won’t shred it up at the next level.

It’ll be fun to see what kind of run the Blue Devils and Williamson can put together in March. They’re looking awesome right now.

